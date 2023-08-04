Halton Police looking for man who assaulted police officer

The Halton Regional Police Service has obtained a more recent photo of Matthew Flannigan who is wanted for multiple charges stemming from a traffic stop on July 22 in Burlington. These charges include Assaulting Peace Officer Causing Bodily Harm and Dangerous Operation of a vehicle.

Flannigan is described as male, white, 5’9” tall, with brown braided hair. He was operating a blue 2021 Honda CRV with Ontario marker CVFS 405.

In the early morning hours of Saturday, July 22nd, an HRPS officer conducted a traffic stop on Plains Road East in the City of Burlington. During the investigation, the officer attempted to arrest Flannigan under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. A violent struggle with Flannigan ensued, resulting in the officer sustaining serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The officer was taken to hospital but has since been released. Flannigan took off in his car.

Police advise residents if they see Flannigan to not approach him but to contact police immediately.

Anyone with information about Matthew Flannigan’s whereabouts is requested to call 9-1-1.