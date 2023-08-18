Friday , 18 August 2023
Halton Police lay nine impaired charges in three days

It was a boozy few days this week for drivers in Halton region with Halton Police laying nine impaired driving charges in three days. As is usually the case in Halton, four of the charges were the result of complaints by engaged residents.

Four charges were laid on Tuesday. Halton Regional Police Service officers responded to a citizen-initiated complaint in the area of Oak Walk Drive and Taunton Road in Oakville. As a result of an investigation, a 41 -year-old Oakville man was charged with blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more, within two hours.

On the same day, Halton Regional Police Service officers responded to a single vehicle collision in the area of Cornwall Road and Morrison Road in Oakville. As a result of an investigation, a 39-year-old Oakville man was charged with operation while impaired and blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more, within two hours.

Also on Tuesday, Halton Regional Police Service officers responded to a collision in the area of Mill Street and Main Street North in Acton. As a result of an investigation, A 28-year-old Acton man was charged with operation while impaired and blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more, within two hours.

In the fourth incident Tuesday, Halton Regional Police Service officers responded to a single vehicle collision in the area of Fairview Street and Commerce Court in Burlington. As a result of an investigation, a 42-year-old Burlington man was charged with operation while impaired.

The next day, Halton Regional Police Service officers responded to a citizen-initiated complaint in the area of Guelph Street and Mountainview Road North in Halton Hills. As a result of an investigation, a 35-year-old Halton Hills man was charged with operation while impaired and blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more, within two hours.

There were three charges laid Thursday. Two from citizen complaints and one as a result of a collision.

