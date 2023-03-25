Halton Police intercept stolen luxury car shipment headed for Dubai

Through cooperation with international policing Halton Police were able to intercept 24 stolen luxury vehicles valued at $2.1 million, that were on their way to Dubai. The investigation started in February 2023, when the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) Regional Auto Theft Task Force became aware of stolen vehicles being transported to Dubai. In collaboration with the Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA) locally and overseas, and in partnership with Peel Regional Police, investigators were able to intercept 24 vehicles (valued at approximately 2.1 million dollars) before they reached their destination in Dubai. One of the vehicles recovered is a Rolls-Royce valued at approximately $500, 000.

The recovered cars included this Rolls-Royce valued at $500,000

The vehicles were intercepted while in transit through Morocco and have since been returned to Canada. This is the largest ever seizure in Morocco of stolen Canadian vehicles.

These vehicles are primarily ‘reprogrammed’ thefts wherein the suspects enter the vehicle and reprogram the ignition computers, which allow them to be driven away using a new key. The vehicles are then either driven to the Port of Montreal or loaded into shipping containers in Toronto and transported to Montreal by rail.

No arrests have been made yet and police are continuing to investigate.

There are some measures that residents can take to decrease the chance of the vehicle being stolen:

Park your vehicle in a locked garage

Block the exit of a potential target vehicle with a second vehicle parked behind it

Install an on-board diagnostic blocker/protector

Install a steering wheel lock device

Install an aftermarket GPS tracking device

Install home security cameras on the exterior of the residence

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Regional Auto Theft Task Force at 905-825-4777 ext. 3407.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestopper