Halton Police have ID’d the suspects responsible for Milton carjacking rampage

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has identified the two suspects wanted in connection with a brutal carjacking that took place in Milton last week.

The two were captured on video smashing a stolen pickup into cars at a shopping mall parking lot in Milton, They then dragged a women out of her vehicle and shoved her to the ground while stealing her wallet. Later the pair were caught on camera while pulling a pump-and-run at an area gas bar.

Police have obtained warrants for the arrest of Shawn Moore (38) of Brampton and Gary Walker (37) of Brampton.

Moore is wanted for Robbery, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime (over $5000), Mischief, Theft Under $5000 and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 (3 counts).

Walker is wanted for Robbery, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime (over $5000), Mischief, Theft Under $5000 and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 (3 counts), Fail to Remain (3 counts) and Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

Police warn reesidents If they you see either suspect, DO NOT APPROACH, and call police immediately.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of either suspect are asked to contact the 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2416.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.