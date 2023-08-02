Thursday , 3 August 2023
Halton Police charge three Toronto men with drug trafficking

The Halton Regional Police Service has arrested three suspects in relation to a drug trafficking investigation.

Investigators had been watching a suspect and vehicle that were observed making drug transactions in Oakville, Hamilton and Toronto between May 25, 2023 and July 19, 2023.

On July 28, 2023, Police executed search warrants at two residences in Toronto as well as a vehicle associated to an identified suspect.

As a result of the search warrants, the following items were seized:

Approximately 332 grams of fentanyl (approximate street value of $66,000)

Approximately 143 grams of cocaine

Approximately 11 grams of Methamphetamines

Items consistent with drug trafficking (cellular phones, digital scales, packaging, etc.)

$1050 in Canadian currency

There Toronto men all in their 20’s face drug charges—one of them also with weapons changes.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca

