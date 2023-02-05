Halton Police Charge Milton man with human trafficking

A Milton man is behind bars and facing charges of human trafficking. He was arrested Thursday when members of the Halton Regional Police Service – Human Trafficking Unit concluded an investigation that commenced in January 2023 with the execution of a search warrant.

During the execution of the warrant, 45-year-old Chris Almas of Milton was taken into custody. He has now been charged with sexual assault, non-consensual distribution of intimate images, procuring and other related charges.

He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Chris Almas, trafficking suspect

Police believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone who may have information to please contact D/Cst. SERAFINI of the Human Trafficking Unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 4974. Almas sometimes goes by the online handle of “Christy Lee”.

Victims of violence and/or sexual assault and witnesses are encouraged to contact the Halton Regional Police Service. The following is a list of valuable support services and resources in the region for victims of violence and/or sexual assault:

Halton Regional Police Service Victim Services Unit 905-825-4777 ext. 5239 or by email at VictimServices@haltonpolice.ca

Nina’s Place Sexual Assault and Domestic Assault Care Centre 905-336-4116 or 905-681-4880

Sexual Assault and Violence Intervention Services (SAVIS) 905-875-1555 (24-hour crisis line)

Radius Child & Youth Services 905-825-3242 (Oakville) or 1-855-744-9001

Kid’s Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 (24-hour crisis line)

THRIVE Counselling 905-845-3811 or 905-637-5256

Halton Police issued the following information to help residents detect signs of human trafficking:

Not being allowed to speak for themselves;

Not having control of their own money or cellphone;

Suddenly having a new or second cell phone with a secret number;

Being controlled by others and escorted at all times;

Not being allowed to contact family or friends;

Withdrawing from family and friends;

Providing rehearsed answers to casual questions;

Being secretive about their activities;

Showing signs of abuse, such as bruising, cigarette burns, fractures, etc.

Having a new boyfriend, girlfriend or friend who they won’t introduce to friends/family; and

Having new items (clothing, jewelry etc.) outside their financial means.

If there is immediate danger or if you suspect someone is being trafficked, call 9-1-1.

You may also call the Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-833-900-1010.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.c