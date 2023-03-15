Halton Police capture at-large repeat offender

Halton Regional Police Service have taken a dangerous repeat offender off the street who they found in an Oakville address with a stash of drugs and an automatic gun. The man was unlawfully at large for parole volations.
When they entered the residence, police say 26-year-old Mohammad Hassani of Oakville was in possession of:
A half-kilogram of cocaine
Prepackaged cocaine (approximately 3 ounces)
Cutting agent
Multiple scales
Approximately $40,000 in bundled Canadian currency
12 rounds of hollow point ammunition
Loaded Glock 19 – 9mm handgun
2 over-capacity extended magazines (30 round and 15 round)
Multiple cellular phones
He faces a string of drug, weapons and probation violation charges.
Hassani is behind bars pending a bail hearing.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. ” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
