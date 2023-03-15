Halton Police capture at-large repeat offender

Halton Regional Police Service have taken a dangerous repeat offender off the street who they found in an Oakville address with a stash of drugs and an automatic gun. The man was unlawfully at large for parole volations.

When they entered the residence, police say 26-year-old Mohammad Hassani of Oakville was in possession of:

A half-kilogram of cocaine

Prepackaged cocaine (approximately 3 ounces)

Cutting agent

Multiple scales

Approximately $40,000 in bundled Canadian currency

12 rounds of hollow point ammunition

Loaded Glock 19 – 9mm handgun

2 over-capacity extended magazines (30 round and 15 round)

Multiple cellular phones

He faces a string of drug, weapons and probation violation charges.

Hassani is behind bars pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. ” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.