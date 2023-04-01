Saturday , 1 April 2023
News

Halton Police bust human trafficking operation

April 1, 2023

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) Human Trafficking Unit has arrested a Halton Hills man after a labour trafficking investigation.

In mid March of 2023, police received information that Mexican nationals were being exploited for labour throughout Halton Region and the GTA. As a result, an investigation was initiated in collaboration with the Ministry of Labour.

On March 30, 2023, Baryali Rahim Qul (37) of Halton Hills was arrested. He has been charged with the following:

  • Trafficking in Persons (five counts)
  • Material Benefit from Trafficking in Persons (five counts)
  • Withhold Identity Document (three counts)

Investigators also executed search warrants at a Halton Hills residence and an associated business (also in Halton Hills). Several items were seized by police as a result of these warrants.

The victims identified in this investigation were men who worked as general labourers for various projects including renovations, landscaping, and roofing.

Rahim Qul was held in custody pending a bail hearing on March 31 in Milton.

Rahim Qul also goes by the alias “Bryan Hatt” and police believe there may be additional victims. Anyone who has information is asked to contact Detective Constable Serafini of the HRPS Human Trafficking Unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 4974.

Halton Police advise residents if there is immediate danger or if they suspect someone is being trafficked, they are urged to call 9-1-1. Residents may also call the Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-833-900-1010.

