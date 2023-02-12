Halton Police arrest two Hamilton men for gunning down a woman in Burlington

Halton Police Have nabbed two suspects believed to be responsible for the shooting of a woman at The Playground Global in Burlington on February 6. Just after midnight last Monday, a 20-year-old woman was shot while driving her vehicle. At the time of the shooting, the victim was exiting the private lot located at 952 Century Drive in Burlington. The location is a gym that hosts recreational basketball games.

A hail of bullets was fired at the victim’s vehicle and one struck her in the head. Police and EMS attended the scene immediately and the female was taken to hospital.

On Friday, afternoon, officers arrested Kheat Simon (21) of Hamilton. He was pulled over in a vehicle in Hamilton. On the date of the shooting, he was believed to be operating the vehicle in which he and the shooter fled the scene. He has been charged with three counts of attempted murder.

Later Friday evening, officers arrested Olupelumi Falodun (20) of Hamilton. He was picked up in a vehicle in Oakville. He is believed to be the gunman and has also been charged with attempted murder

Both Simon and Falodun are behind bars pending a bail hearing.

Three Criminal Code search warrants were executed at residences in Hamilton as a result of this investigation. The firearm used in the shooting has not been recovered.

The motive for this shooting is still unknown and the victim remains in the hospital in serious condition.

The investigation is ongoing at this time and anyone with information is asked to contact the 3 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2316.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. ” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.