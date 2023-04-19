Wednesday , 19 April 2023
News

Halton Police arrest softball coach in sex assault charges

April 19, 20231 Mins read156 Views

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has made an arrest following a sexual assault investigation in Milton.

On April 14, 2023, investigators with the HRPS Child Abuse and Sexual Assault unit arrested 60-year-old Stephen Jones of Milton. He has been charged with the following:

Sexual Assault

Sexual Exploitation

Jones was held in custody pending a bail hearing in Milton.

Jones is a youth girls softball coach in Kitchener and Guelph and may have previously coached in Halton.  The victim in this investigation is a youth. Police believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 8970.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Victims of violence and/or sexual assault can contact the Halton Regional Police Service Victim Services Unit at 905-825-4777 for support.

