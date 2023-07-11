Wednesday , 12 July 2023
Halton Police arrest man in Milton stabbing

July 11, 20231 Mins read223 Views

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has made an arrest and laid charges in relation to a stabbing investigation in Milton.

In the early morning hours of July 2, 2023, HPRS officers attended the Ivy Arms on Main Street in Milton for reports of a stabbing outside of the restaurant. A victim was stabbed by an unknown suspect during an altercation and received non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival.

Through investigation police were able to identify the suspect and on July 10, Joshua Hudson (26) of Milton was arrested. He has been charged with Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, Assault with a Weapon, and Breach of Recognizance (2 counts).

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2416.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

