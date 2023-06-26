Tuesday , 27 June 2023
Halton Physical Education teacher is honoured

June 26, 20231 Mins read143 Views

Milena Trojanovic, a teacher at Boyne Public School, has received the National Award for Teaching Excellence in Physical and Health Education. She is one of nine educators across the country to have received this award by Physical and Health Education (PHE) Canada

Trojanovic says. “Words cannot express my gratitude toward my team, both past and present, for nominating me for such a prestigious award. I am thrilled to be recognized and sincerely hope that I can continue to make a difference for students and staff.”

The PHE Canada National Award for Teaching Excellence in Physical and Health Education honours Canadian teachers at the elementary, middle or secondary levels, who have an exceptional ability to motivate students to engage meaningfully in their journey through physical and/or health literacy with thoughtful and inspiring teaching practices and pedagogy, exemplifying high quality Physical and/or Health Education in Canada.

According to a nomination filed supporting Trojanovic: “Mel is an inspiring and dedicated teacher contributing to the growth of HPE in the HDSB and beyond. Her focus on building capacity with educators has been an integral part of providing quality programming, advocacy and student engagement. The relationships she builds with her students is the driving force behind her energy, positive attitude and insatiable sense of curiosity.”

