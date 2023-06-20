Halton not hospitable to Quebec-based car theft ring

Four residents of Quebec were nabbed by Halton Police in what appeared to be an organized car theft ring. On May 30, 2023, at 2:55 am, a uniformed officer got suspicious when he saw a vehicle driving in the Town of Milton and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. Investigation during the traffic stop led to the arrest of three males. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of tools that are commonly used in organized auto thefts. The three males whom were arrested and charged are:

Mohamed Ben Othmene (23) of Quebec

Chiheb Eddine Aissoub (18) of Quebec

William Aubin-Blackburn (20) of Quebec

They all face weapons charges and charges related to possession of a device to obtain unauthorized use of a car’s computer system. In addition, Aubin-Blackburn is charged with parole violations so he is being held for a bail hearing.

Then on June 15, suspects were observed stealing a 2022 Toyota Highlander and storing it at a safe location. The vehicle was later recovered by members of the Task Force, and when police made the arrest, two of the men charged, Othmene and Aissoub were two that had been released on bail in May. Also charged were two 18-year-olds– Yannick Bouchard Chiheb Eddine Aissoub both of Quebec.

The HRPS say they are applying significant resources to investigate auto theft occurrences; however, crime prevention is a shared responsibility. They are asking residents to call 911 if they see a crime in progress or if they see suspicious persons/vehicles in your neighbourhood.

Police also advise there are some measures that residents can take to decrease the chance of the vehicle being stolen:

Park your vehicle in a locked garage

Block the exit of a potential target vehicle with a second vehicle parked behind it

Install an on-board diagnostic blocker/protector

Install a steering wheel lock device

Install an aftermarket GPS tracking device

Install home security cameras on the exterior of the residence

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Regional Auto Theft Task Force at 905-825-4777 ext. 3407.