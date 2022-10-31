Halton Mayors push back against Ford’s changes to Conservation Authorities Act.

Halton Mayors are concerned that Bill 23, the More Homes Built Faster Act, will further erode the role of Conservation Authorities. The Ford government had earlier made changes that would allow municipal councils to override Conservation Authorities on development disputes, would prevent Conservation Authorities from appealing at LPAT hearings and would remove citizen representation from CA boards. The latest changes would further reduce CA’s powers over development.

In an open letter to the Premier the Mayors, who are also members of the Halton Conservation Authority, state they are “concerned that your proposed legislative changes may have unintentional, negative consequences. Rather than creating the conditions for efficient housing development, these changes may jeopardize the Province’s stated goals by increasing risks to life and property for Ontario residents.

The letter says the changes being proposed would sweep away the core planning functions of CA’s ”These proposed changes signal the likelihood of future delegation of CA permitting roles to municipalities that have neither capacity nor expertise in water resources engineering, environmental planning and regulatory compliance. This will result in longer response times and increased costs and impede the government’s goal of making life more affordable. “

The letter also objected to the proposal to freeze the fees Conservation Authorities charge to developers for permits noting, “we meet regularly with developer groups and municipalities to ensure our fees, processes and service standards are transparent, consistent and fair. We hope that you will be guided by your already approved fee policy that Conservation Halton supports, otherwise this change will impose additional costs on municipalities.”

The letter, signed by Mayors Gord Krantz, Rob Burton and Marianne Meed Ward as well as HCA Chair Gerry Smallegange asks the government to enter into negotiations with the multi-stakeholder CA Working Group, before implementing the changes.