Tuesday , 6 June 2023
News

Halton DSB Special Athletes track meet set for June 16th

June 6, 2023

Students from the Halton District School Board will participate in the 36th annual Special Athletes’ Track Meet at Garth Webb Secondary School (2820 Westoak Trails Blvd, Oakville) on June 16, 2023. The track meet for athletes with physical and developmental challenges will take place from 9:30 a.m to -1:30 p.m. Opening ceremonies begin at 10 a.m.

More than 470 athletes are expected to participate in-person, a significant increase from the original 12 athletes who participated when the event began in 1987. Coaches, school staff and home school peers, friends, family members and volunteers provide support and encouragement for the athletes.

The Special Athletes’ events include 100 metre races, basketball, T-ball, soccer, bowling, obstacle courses, bean bag toss and additional sensory stations.

This event provides athletes with special needs with an opportunity to demonstrate their skills and celebrate their successes with fellow students, friends and family. The Optimist Clubs of Halton Hills, Milton, Oakville and Burlington will be donating and serving hot dogs, hamburgers and cold drinks at the meet. Students from Emily Carr PS will be volunteers and the HDSB marching band, led by a Sam Sherratt PS teacher, will lead the athletes’ parade.

The rain/heat date for this event will be June 20 at Garth Webb Secondary School.

