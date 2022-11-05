Halton District School Board will attempt to keep elementary schools open on alternate days, secondary schools will not close

The Halton District School board will attempt to offer classroom education on alternate days for it’s elementary schools. For HDSB, unlike Hamilton and other boards, the CUPE strike only affects custodial staff. Teaching assistants and other workers are not involved in the job action. If the strike continues, as is expected, Monday will be a remote learning day for elementary students, Tuesday will be an in-class day, and the alternation will continue from there. Families are being asked to minimize food waste and packaging.

HDSB secondary schools will continue to be open for in-person learning for all students each day. This includes Grade 7-12 schools (Aldershot, Burlington Central and Acton District). Under the current HDSB contract, secondary schools are permitted to use contract custodial services to maintain services in secondary schools.

The Halton Catholic board, on the other hand, will only offer virtual learning starting Monday