Halton District School Board Black History Celebrations

February 1, 20231 Mins read134 Views

The Halton District School Board is celebrating Black History Month with a series entitled Ours to Tell. Centering and illuminating the diverse voices and lived experiences of Black Canadians, the series aims to provide a deeper understanding of the historical and contemporary experiences, contributions and triumphs, of Black Canadians.

Jennie Petko, Superintendent of Education for the HDSB said, “Black History Month affirms and celebrates Black identity in educational lessons and resources, as well as our collective duty to continue the learning and conversation beyond this month into everyday teaching moments within our schools and broader HDSB community.”

A variety of virtual and in-person events taking place to celebrate and enhance the learning for students are:

•              Canadian author Yolanda Marshall returns to take Kindergarten and primary students on a literary adventure through storytelling. (Feb. 2, 7 and 15)

•              The National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) presents Legacy and Excellence of Black Muslims to students in Grade 7-12. This workshop offers a historical overview of the excellence, resilience and resistance of Black Muslim communities globally. (Feb. 2 and 15)

•              In collaboration with the Canadian Caribbean Association of Halton (CCAH) and Film.ca, almost 400 students will have the opportunity to watch “Steadfast – The Messenger and The Message”, a documentary about the life of The Hon. Dr. Jean Augustine (Feb. 23 and 24)

