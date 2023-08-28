Halton distributing cash to organizations fighting guns and gangs

Halton Region will distribute up to $2.4 million between January 1, 2024 and March 31, 2026 to eligible local organizations. Who can deliver community-based prevention and intervention programs that address gun and gang violence.

“Said Halton Regional Chair Gary Carr. “While Halton has a low rate of gun and gang violence, these issues cross municipal borders and local prevention and engagement programs are critical to keeping all communities safe.”

In 2022, Public Safety Canada introduced the Building Safer Communities Fund, announcing investments of $250 million to help communities tackle the root causes of gun and gang violence across Canada.

Applications for the Building Safer Communities in Halton Grant will be accepted until September 22, 2023. To be eligible for the grant, organizations must:

• support children, youth and young adults (ages 6 – 29) in evidence-based prevention and intervention strategies;

• align with priority program types in application guidelines (e.g., counselling, harm reduction, supportive housing, etc.);

• align with priority themes in application guidelines (e.g., preventing and addressing human trafficking, developing and supporting positive coping skills, etc.);

• provide services to Halton residents;

• ensure equitable and inclusive service delivery to support diverse, equity-deserving or marginalized populations and;

• be incorporated as a non-profit organization, registered charity, or a First Nations, Metis or Inuit band.

The Region will be hosting three information sessions to help community organizations learn about the grant and the application process:

• Session 1: Wednesday, September 6, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Virtual)

• Session 2: Thursday, September 7, 6 to 8 p.m. (Virtual)

• Session 3: Friday, September 8, 2 to 4 p.m. (In-person – Halton Regional Centre, 1151 Bronte Road, Oakville)

To apply for the grant or learn more, visit the Community Safety and Well-Being page on halton.ca. To attend a session, please register by emailing buildingsafercommunities@halton.ca.