Saturday , 12 August 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Halton assault investigation leads to human trafficking charges
News

Halton assault investigation leads to human trafficking charges

August 12, 20231 Mins read139 Views

What started out as a call for Halton Police to investigate an assault has led to human trafficking charges against a Toronto man.

Monday, officers responded to an assault between a male suspect and female victim that occurred in a public area in the Town of Oakville.  The suspect had fled prior to police arrival.

Through the course of the investigation, it was further determined that the male suspect was also responsible for trafficking of the female victim for sexual purposes, during which the suspect also assaulted the victim several times.

Thursday, Jahmane Bolton (38) of Toronto was arrested (in Toronto).  He has been charged with the following offences:

Trafficking in Persons

Receive Material Benefit from Human Trafficking

Receive Material Benefit from Sexual Services

Procuring – Exercise Control

Assault (3 counts)

Forcible Confinement (2 counts)

Utter Threats (3 counts)

Assault Bodily Harm

Bolton has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims in relation to Bolton.  Bolton also goes by the following aliases:

Froth / Frost

Juggernaut CEO

Anyone with information, or anyone who has been victimized by Bolton are asked to contact the Human Trafficking Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 5331. or by email at VictimServices@haltonpolice.ca.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Previous post Breaking news: Bill Kelly Show cancelled by Corus Entertainment

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

Halton assault investigation leads to human trafficking charges

August 12, 2023
News

Breaking news: Bill Kelly Show cancelled by Corus Entertainment

August 11, 2023
News

541 Eatery has closed its doors temporarily

August 11, 2023
News

Skateboarding male brandishing knife spotted in Hamilton north end

August 11, 2023

Related Articles

News

Breaking news: Bill Kelly Show cancelled by Corus Entertainment

The Bay Observer has learned that Corus Entertainment has cancelled the Bill...

ByAugust 11, 2023
News

541 Eatery has closed its doors temporarily

A great experiment in serving vulnerable populations has come to what is...

ByAugust 11, 2023
News

Skateboarding male brandishing knife spotted in Hamilton north end

A woman contacted the Bay Observer about an incident near an encampment...

ByAugust 11, 2023
News

Arrest made in July sexual offenses

Hamilton Police have made an arrest in the case of an individual...

ByAugust 11, 2023