Halton assault investigation leads to human trafficking charges

What started out as a call for Halton Police to investigate an assault has led to human trafficking charges against a Toronto man.

Monday, officers responded to an assault between a male suspect and female victim that occurred in a public area in the Town of Oakville. The suspect had fled prior to police arrival.

Through the course of the investigation, it was further determined that the male suspect was also responsible for trafficking of the female victim for sexual purposes, during which the suspect also assaulted the victim several times.

Thursday, Jahmane Bolton (38) of Toronto was arrested (in Toronto). He has been charged with the following offences:

Trafficking in Persons

Receive Material Benefit from Human Trafficking

Receive Material Benefit from Sexual Services

Procuring – Exercise Control

Assault (3 counts)

Forcible Confinement (2 counts)

Utter Threats (3 counts)

Assault Bodily Harm

Bolton has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims in relation to Bolton. Bolton also goes by the following aliases:

Froth / Frost

Juggernaut CEO

Anyone with information, or anyone who has been victimized by Bolton are asked to contact the Human Trafficking Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 5331. or by email at VictimServices@haltonpolice.ca.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.