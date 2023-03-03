Gun fell out of pocket outside  Sopinka Courthouse, probationer arrested

Hamilton Police have arrested a 29 year-old man of Hamilton, after a man was seen in the downtown area with a handgun.

On Wednesday, shortly after 10:45 a.m., Hamilton Police were called to the area of Gore Park, after a witness in the area observed a black handgun fall out the pocket of a male onto the ground, then observed the male pick the firearm up concealing it in his jacket.

Hamilton Police located an individual matching the description near a small encampment in the area of Gore Park in possession of a pellet gun. The male was searched incident to arrest and a quantity of drugs were also located.

Phillip Arsenault, a 29 year-old man of Hamilton faces weapons and drug charges as well as probation violation.

Anyone with information that could assist police with this investigation are asked to contact the Division One Staff Sergeant at 905-546-4725.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.