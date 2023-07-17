Tuesday , 18 July 2023
Guilty verdict for man who drove car that fatally injured Boris Brott

The man who was driving a car that struck and killed orchestra conductor Boris Brott has been found guilty in a Hamilton court. Arsenije Lojovic, 35, was convicted Monday of dangerous driving causing death, failure to stop after an accident causing death and breach of probation.

The accident  last April 5, 2022 resulted in Brott’s death as he was walking near his home.

Court heard police testify about a wild chase after a car that was driving erratically on Hamilton mountain before it went to the lower city where the fatal collision took place.

Court also heard Lojovic and his psychiatrist testify about his bouts with mental illness and alcoholism that had him in and out of the St Joes West Fifth psychiatric hospital several times. At the time of his arrest Lojovic had no signs of alcohol in his system

