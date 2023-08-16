Grey Cup Week will be filled with special events in Hamilton

The plans for Grey Cup week have been unveiled and it promises to make up for the truncated version during the pandemic. The Festival will partner with many of Hamilton signature events that will change their dates to coincide with Grey Cup. These include Supercrawl, the Around the Bay Road Race and the Hamilton Santa Claus Parade.

Scott Mitchell, CEO and Managing Partner, Hamilton Sports Group. Announced that out of town guests will be able to stay in Niagara hotel as Hamilton’s are expected to be fully booked and will have access to convenient shuttle bus service

Other features of the 2023 Grey Cup Festival:

Fan Central: From Thursday through Saturday, Fan Central will be the festival hub. The closure of James St. to vehicles (between Barton St. and York Blvd.) will allow fans to access the John Weir Foote Armoury on James St. and the TELUS Kick for Good Courtyard. The armoury will be reconfigured to include a specially constructed 35-yard turf football field, complete with stands and a scoreboard, that will host the Hamilton Flag Football Classic, a multi-day tournament hosted by Football Ontario. Patrons can expect football-themed activities, obstacle courses, and an exhibit from the Canadian Football Hall of Fame. Adjacent to the Fan Zone, the TELUS Kick for Good Courtyard will offer fans the chance to showcase their kicking prowess to win exclusive prizes.

James Street: Fans can expect plenty of entertainment as they stroll down James St. with fun available for all ages, free of charge and produced by Supercrawl, Hamilton’s famous arts and indie music festival. Expect live music, a collection of food trucks, the Hamilton Christmas Market, photo opportunities, art installations and other live activations.

Grey Cup Traditions: The Hamilton Convention Centre, FirstOntario Centre and Bridgeworks event space will host a lineup of team parties for all nine CFL clubs, giving fans a chance to celebrate and connect with their fellow CFL devotees. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ famous TigerTown event will be hosted at FirstOntario Centre along with a concert series, with the musical line-up and other details to be announced in the coming weeks.

Cheer Extravaganza: CFL Dance & Cheer teams will be performing alongside other local acts at the First Ontario Concert Hall on Saturday, November 18.

The CARSTAR CFLAA Legends Luncheon: A fun celebration of the CFL alumni who have made Canadian football great, will take place Friday, November 17 at LiUNA Station.

The Grey Cup Hamilton Santa Claus Parade presented by WeatherTech: The 2023 version of this annual parade has been moved to Saturday, November 18 and will include CFL cheer teams, CFL Alumni, the Grey Cup trophy and other football-themed fun for fans of all ages.

The Community Race to the Cup presented by FirstOntario: Inspired by one of Hamilton’s most famous sporting events, the annual Around the Bay Road Race, and organized by the same operators, the Community Race to the Cup will see more than 2,000 local students race from Gage Park to Tim Hortons Field on Thursday November 16.

PA DAY!: Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board and Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board have scheduled a PA Day on Friday, November 17 to allow students and their families to participate in the many events at the Grey Cup Festival.

YWCA Hamilton Rise and Shine Young Trailblazer Breakfast: In partnership with the Grey Cup Festival, the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board and the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board, YWCA Hamilton will welcome hundreds of youth for a morning of empowerment and engagement.

SportHamilton Breakfast of Champions presented by Stelco: In partnership with the Grey Cup Festival, SportHamilton is happy to recognize and congratulate Hamilton area athletes, teams and coaches that have accomplished high athletic success in the 2023 season.

SponsorshipX Academy @ Grey Cup Festival: Located at Tim Hortons Field, participants will be able to see the site of the 110th Grey Cup the day before the big game and experience the setup.

Game Day Neighbourhood Block Party: With roads closed for blocks surrounding Tim Hortons Field on game day, the Neighbourhood Block Party will deliver food, music, and both indoor and outdoor tailgate fun throughout the Stipley neighbourhood surrounding the stadium.

The CFL Awards will be handed out on Thursday November 16 at Fallsview Casino Resort in Niagara Falls. Ticket information will be provided later.