Great idea: Selling drugs online—nobody will see you there

The Halton Regional Police Service has concluded a month-long drug trafficking investigation in Burlington. A suspect was identified after he was observed conducting drug transactions and posting that he had drugs for sale on various social media platforms.

On October 25, 2022, a Criminal Code search warrant was executed at a residence in the area of Ghent Avenue and Brant Street in Burlington. As a result of the search warrant, 1040 ml of Hydrocodone was seized (see attached photo).

Damien Zadkovich (20) of Burlington was arrested and charged with:

Trafficking (Hydrocodone)

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (Hydrocodone)

Obstruct Police

Zadkovich is out on bail.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 3 District Street Crime Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 2316.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.