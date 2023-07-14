Friday , 14 July 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Gravely-injured 84-year-old left beside drainage ditch in Niagara hit-and-run
News

Gravely-injured 84-year-old left beside drainage ditch in Niagara hit-and-run

July 14, 20231 Mins read116 Views

At approximately 8:30pm on Thursday July 13, 2023, 2 District (Niagara Falls/Niagara on the Lake) uniform officers were on routine patrol when they discovered an injured elderly male lying in the north side drainage ditch on East West Line at Concession 2.

The 84-year-old male was treated at the scene by paramedics with Niagara Emergency Medical Services (NEMS) before being airlifted to an out-of-town hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Investigation revealed that the male had been hit by a truck or utility vehicle while cycling and that the vehicle then left the scene prior to police arrival.

This collision remains under investigation by detectives with the Niagara Regional Police Service Collision Reconstruction Unit.

The vehicle involved in this hit and run collision will be missing a passenger side view mirror and will have damage to the passenger side front corner.

Investigators are asking anyone who has information (including dash cam footage) or who may have been in the general area of East West Line at or near the time of the incident, to contact police at (905) 688-4111, dial option 3, ext. 1009089.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).  Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information that leads to an arrest.

Previous post Opinion: New York Times ceases coverage of Ticats (and all other sports)

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

Gravely-injured 84-year-old left beside drainage ditch in Niagara hit-and-run

July 14, 2023
Opinion

Opinion: New York Times ceases coverage of Ticats (and all other sports)

July 14, 2023
News

B’nai Brith, Hamilton Jewish Federation react to MPP Sarah Jama backing of extreme anti-police, anti-Israel group

July 14, 2023
News

Swoop cancels Hamilton-Las Vegas flights after July 26.

July 14, 2023

Related Articles

News

B’nai Brith, Hamilton Jewish Federation react to MPP Sarah Jama backing of extreme anti-police, anti-Israel group

B’nai Brith Canada and The Hamilton Jewish Federation have again criticized Hamilton...

ByJuly 14, 2023
News

Swoop cancels Hamilton-Las Vegas flights after July 26.

Anyone who booked a flight to Las Vegas from Hamilton after July...

ByJuly 14, 2023
News

Concerns heighten for Oakville man missing for a week

Halton Regional Police Service continue to search for a missing Oakville man...

ByJuly 14, 2023
News

Hamilton Council citizen advisory Committees to undergo scrutiny

Pending a review, some of Hamilton’s 14 citizen advisory groups may disappear....

ByJuly 13, 2023