Gravely-injured 84-year-old left beside drainage ditch in Niagara hit-and-run

At approximately 8:30pm on Thursday July 13, 2023, 2 District (Niagara Falls/Niagara on the Lake) uniform officers were on routine patrol when they discovered an injured elderly male lying in the north side drainage ditch on East West Line at Concession 2.

The 84-year-old male was treated at the scene by paramedics with Niagara Emergency Medical Services (NEMS) before being airlifted to an out-of-town hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Investigation revealed that the male had been hit by a truck or utility vehicle while cycling and that the vehicle then left the scene prior to police arrival.

This collision remains under investigation by detectives with the Niagara Regional Police Service Collision Reconstruction Unit.

The vehicle involved in this hit and run collision will be missing a passenger side view mirror and will have damage to the passenger side front corner.

Investigators are asking anyone who has information (including dash cam footage) or who may have been in the general area of East West Line at or near the time of the incident, to contact police at (905) 688-4111, dial option 3, ext. 1009089.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information that leads to an arrest.