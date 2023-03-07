Grace period is over: Signs going up to support City’s new truck route policy

Starting next week, the City will start installing new and modified truck route signage throughout Hamilton to implement the recommendations of the 2022 Truck Route Master Plan Update.

The truck route network was recently amended to reflect the Truck Route Master Plan recommendations. Key changes include:

• the restriction of trucks over 4-axles from travelling within areas of the downtown and other parts of the lower city,

• removal of selected streets from the truck route network,

• modifications to certain time of day restrictions.

The main component of the plan is to force heavy trucks to make greater use of Burlington Street and the Linc-Red Hill combination and to use though city streets to a much lesser degree. The only allowed use of heavy vehicles on banned streets will be if a delivery is being made.

Details of restrictions

As part of the By-law amendment, trucks over 4-axles will no longer be able to travel using Main Street East, King Street East, Claremont Access, Concession Street and sections of Bay Street, Victoria Avenue North, Wellington Street North, Queenston Road, Parkdale Avenue North and other residential streets.

The new truck route also removes day-time truck route access from James Street South, John Street, Arkledun Avenue and more frequently used routes.

The Truck Route Master Plan Report and The Truck Route Network went through two rounds of public engagement, as well as, truck route sub-committee meetings prior to being ratified by Council on April 13, 2022.

Signage installations will take approximately six weeks to complete, with over 600 signs being installed throughout Hamilton, beginning in the lower city then expanding to other areas. All installations are expected to be complete by April 30, 2023, weather permitting. Signage installations will occur outside of peak hours to minimize traffic impacts. All applicable enforcement of existing signage remains in effect until the removal of existing signage occurs.

Restrictions, as set out in the By-law, will be enforced solely by Hamilton Police Service (HPS) and will take effect progressively upon installation of the signage. The City’s Truck Route Signing System utilizes both Permissive and Restrictive truck route signing. Trucks are expected to follow designated routes but may exit the permissive route to access their destination using the shortest distance from the truck route possible from non-designated City roadways.

Members of the community who identify trucks disobeying the City’s By-law can report it to Hamilton Police Service via the non-emergency line at 905-546-4925.

Given the significant changes to the City’s established truck routes, a dedicated interactive map will be updated periodically and can be found on the City’s Website. It will outline both the truck route changes, as well as track crew’s progress of installation.

For more details, visit: www.hamilton.ca/truckroute