Golf season nearing at Burlington Tyandega

The City of Burlington’s Tyandaga Golf Course will open for the 2023 season on Saturday, April 15.

Tyandaga Golf Course will begin taking tee-time bookings on Tuesday, April 11. Tee times will be available starting at 7 a.m. each day and can be booked by calling the Pro Shop at 905-336-0005, ext. 2 or in-person at the Pro Shop. Members will be able to book 14 days in advance.

For any questions regarding opening and the course, please email tyandaga@burlington.ca or call 905-336-0005 or visit tyandagagolf.com.