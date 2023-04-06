Thursday , 6 April 2023
Golf season nearing at Burlington Tyandega

April 6, 2023

The City of Burlington’s Tyandaga Golf Course will open for the 2023 season on Saturday, April 15.

Tyandaga Golf Course will begin taking tee-time bookings on Tuesday, April 11. Tee times will be available starting at 7 a.m. each day and can be booked by calling the Pro Shop at 905-336-0005, ext. 2 or in-person at the Pro Shop. Members will be able to book 14 days in advance.

For any questions regarding opening and the course, please email tyandaga@burlington.ca or call 905-336-0005 or visit tyandagagolf.com.

