“Gold-rush” mentality by property owners on LRT route endangering renters

The Social Planning and Research Council of Hamilton warned the Hamilton LRT subcommittee Friday that LRT is “creating a ‘gold rush’ mentality among existing landlords, landowners, developers, and individual small investors (a.k.a. “flippers”), where they all want to cash in and have a piece of the LRT economic pie. This leaves only crumbs for existing renters, who were supposed to among the main beneficiaries of the LRT project,” the report read . Presenting on behalf of SPRC, Sara Mayo listed a number of factors contributing to the displacement of lower income residents from the LRT corridor neighbourhoods. They include: global capital flows, financialization of housing, housing inflation, government de-investment in social housing, and housing shortages, along with social forces such as low trust in government and what they will do to help citizens, gentrification, income segregation, and racism and discrimination in the housing market.

She said better tenant protection legislation is needed to put tenants on a more even playing field with landlords. Mayo’s Presentation was preceded by one given by tenant advocate Emily Power who said Metrolinx had been guilty of forcing tenants out of their apartments with little more support than providing first and last month rent for their new (and much more expensive) apartments. Power said her group managed to lobby Metrolinx to also provide rent support to cover the higher cost of rent, but in most cases it only provided a year’s support and she suggested that those tenants were probably forced out of their new apartments once support ran out. Mayo chided committee members for not asking Power questions that would have allowed her to flesh out the gloomy picture.

Mayo showed members a map that demonstrated the concentration of tenant evictions (unrelated to non-payment of rent) that have already taken place along the LRT corridor.

Map showing concentration of evictions in the darker shaded panels

Mayo pointed to Toronto where large apartments have to be licensed, allowing the municipality more direct control over their operating practices. “ This could also be extended to licensing property management businesses that operate in Hamilton. Licensing brings opportunities for education, tracking, inspections and enforcement that will help bring more ethical and legal behavior’s by actors in the landlord sector.

She also introduced a concept called Pro-Poor Growth’ (economic growth that is good for the poor) that she suggested could be applied to the LRT corridor. In essence the concept makes clear that policy-makers do not have to choose between pro-growth and pro-poor policies. Most policies that increase growth reduce poverty, and many policies that alleviate poverty also boost growth. She recommended that the LRT subcommittee’s mandate be expanded to cover the entirety of LRT development and its effect on residents living in the LRT corridor. The presentation did not spell out, however, how these policies could be applied given the previous reference to a ‘gold rush’ mentality among rental property owners.