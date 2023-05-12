GO Transit joining the E-Bus parade

Local transit systems in the GTA have been rolling out electric buses in their fleets, Oakville being one of the more recent to announce plans for the eventual full conversion to E buses. Now GO transit has announced the first two E Buses in its fleet. GO started testing the buses without passengers in December 2021, to see how they would function in a Canadian winter, With the testing complete the transit agency has now commissioned two E buses to serve several routes.

Starting May 15, commuters on GO bus routes 19 (Mississauga/North York), 27 (Milton/North York), 92 (Oshawa/Yorkdale) and 96B (Oshawa/Finch Express) will have the opportunity to travel on the zero-emission buses. The buses will be identifiable by their unique exterior, which features a lightning bolt. Once onboard, commuters will experience a quieter ride and have access to USB chargers and seatbelts.

“The launch of these electric buses marks a significant milestone in our government’s plan to be a global leader in the electric vehicle revolution,” said Premier Doug Ford. “We’re building a strong electric vehicle supply chain, securing game changing investments in electric vehicles and battery manufacturing, and getting more electric vehicles on the road. The future is electric and we’re leading the charge