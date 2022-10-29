GO Reinstating express trips between Hamilton and Toronto

Metrolinx is reintroducing some express service on the Lakeshore West Line.

Starting Oct. 31, there will be two additional rush hour trips departing in each direction between Hamilton GO Centre and Union Station.

These trains bypass Mimico, Long Branch, and Port Credit GO Stations.

This shortens the total trip between Hamilton and Toronto by about 20 minutes.

Lakeshore West express trips

Eastbound express trains will leave Hamilton GO Centre at 5:51 a.m. and 6:21 a.m., arriving at Union Station at 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.

Westbound express trains will leave Union Station at 3:47 p.m. and 5:47 p.m., arriving at Hamilton GO Centre at 4:58 p.m. and 6:58 p.m.

With the addition of these trips, some existing Lakeshore West service will also be adjusted.

The 5:30 p.m. westbound trip from Union Station to Hamilton GO Centre will depart 30 minutes earlier at 5 p.m., making all stops, and arriving at Hamilton GO Centre at 6:24 p.m.

The 5 p.m. westbound trip from Union Station to Niagara Falls will depart 30 minutes later, at 5:30 p.m., arriving at Niagara Falls GO at 8:05 p.m. A reminder that there is no GO train service at St. Catharines station until spring 2023 due to track work.

Minor schedule adjustments

There will also be some minor schedule changes on the Lakeshore West and Kitchener Lines starting Oct. 31 and Nov. 5.

The full details will be available on the GO Transit website. https://www.gotransit.com/