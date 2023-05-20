GO adds more express trains between West Harbour,  Aldershot and Union Station

Go Transit is adding extra express trains between Hamilton’s West Harbour, Aldershot and Union Station.

In the morning, four additional eastbound trips will now run express:

6:10 a.m. West Harbour GO – Union Station 7:17 a.m.

6:51 a.m. Aldershot GO – Union Station 7:47 a.m.

7:10 a.m. West Harbour GO – Union Station 8:17 a.m.

7:51 a.m. Aldershot GO – Union Station 8:47 a.m.

In the afternoon, four additional westbound trips will now run express:

3:56 p.m. Union Station – West Harbour GO 5:05 p.m.

4:24 p.m. Union Station – Aldershot GO 5:21 p.m.

4:56 p.m. Union Station – West Harbour GO 6:05 p.m.

5:24 p.m. Union Station – Aldershot GO 6:21 p.m.

With the conversion of some morning and afternoon trips from all stops to express, customers travelling to or from stations between Port Credit and Exhibition GO are reminded to check schedules before they travel.

Express trains will not stop at Exhibition, Mimico, Long Branch or Port Credit GO stations.

Passengers travelling to Port Credit, Long Branch, Mimico or Exhibition GO stations from stations west of Oakville during the morning rush hour, will need to transfer trains at Oakville GO and wait up to 20 minutes for your eastbound connection.

Passengers travelling from Exhibition, Mimico, Long Branch or Port Credit GO to Oakville GO or beyond during the afternoon rush hour, will need to transfer trains at Clarkson GO and wait up to 19 minutes for your westbound connection.

Some trips on the Lakeshore West line will depart up to three minutes earlier or later and most rush hour departure times have been adjusted. Passengers are reminded to ensure you check your schedules before they travel.

More service to Niagara Falls and service resumes at St. Catharines GO

GO Transit continues to add more train service to Niagara. Starting immediately they are adding new train service between Toronto and Niagara Falls Here is the updated Niagara Falls train schedule:

Weekend and holiday trains:

12:05 p.m. Niagara Falls GO – Union Station 2:20 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Niagara Falls GO – Union Station 6:25 p.m.

8:05 p.m. Niagara Falls GO – Union Station 10:25 p.m.

9:03 a.m. Union Station – Niagara Falls GO 11:24 a.m.

1:03 p.m. Union station – Niagara Falls GO 3:21 p.m.

5:03 p.m. Union Station – Niagara Falls GO 7:21 p.m.

Weekday trains:

6:32 a.m. Niagara Falls GO – Union Station 9:04 a.m.

1:10 p.m. Niagara Falls Go – Union Station 3:24 p.m.

9:10 p.m. Niagara Falls GO – Union Station 11:24 p.m.

9:52 a.m. Union Station – Niagara Falls GO 12:07 p.m.

5:12 p.m. Union Station – Niagara Falls GO 7:48 p.m.

9:52 p.m. Union Station – Niagara Falls GO 12:07 a.m.

These trip times provide new opportunities for day trips, overnight visits, and concerts and events in Niagara Falls and Toronto, complementing existing weekday schedules to and from Niagara during the morning and afternoon rush hours.

GO bus route 12

For more options to and from Niagara outside of train times, there is hourly service on GO bus route 12 between Niagara Falls and Burlington GO, with connections to Lakeshore West train service.

Service resumes at St. Catharine’s GO station

Construction is now complete for the Welland Canal rehabilitation project and, starting on May 20, train service is back at St. Catharines GO.

Weekday departures towards Union Station:

6:57 a.m.

1:35 p.m.

9:35 p.m.

Weekday departures towards Niagara Falls:

11:39 a.m.

7:20 p.m.

11:39 p.m.

Weekend departures towards Union Station:

12:31 p.m.

4:31 p.m.

8:31 p.m.

Weekend departures towards Niagara Falls:

10:56 a.m.

2:53 p.m.

6:53 p.m.