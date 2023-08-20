Sunday , 20 August 2023
Feature

Glanbrook Under 17 Boys take the Hamilton Soccer League cup

August 20, 2023

In Hamilton Soccer League action Saturday at the Bishop Ryan field, The Glanbrook Under 17 Boys, coached by Steven Jones defeated Mount Hamilton 1-0 to Capture the HSL Cup

