Thursday , 27 July 2023
Gifted but troubled artist, singer Sinead O’Connor dead at 58

July 26, 2023

Sinead O’Connor, who in the 1990’s soared to the heights in pop music with her powerful voice and striking appearance is dead.

The Irish singer shot to stardom across the world in 1990 with her heartrending cover of Prince’s Nothing Compares 2 U

After signing with Ensign Records she released her first album, I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got in 1990, which sold more than seven million copies

In a statement, the O’Connor’s family said: ‘It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. ‘Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.’

Tributes have been pouring in for the adored singer after her death was announced.

O’Connor was born into a troubled family in Dublin on December 8, 1966.

Later in her life she claimed she started having mental health issues because her mother physically and sexually abused her as a child.

She was placed in corrective school aged 15 after bouts of stealing.

Her death comes a year after her son son Shane, 17, took his own life in January 2022 after escaping hospital while on suicide watch. She had married four times and including Shane, had four children.

O’Connor had hits right into The 2010’s before announcing her retirement from music, but in recent years had been embroiled in controversies as she battled bipolar disorder which she first announced in 2007.

She released 10 studio albums in her career, and Nothing Compares 2 U was named the number one world single in 1990 by the Billboard Music Awards.

Long known as much for her shaved head and outspoken views on religion, sex, feminism and war as for her music, she will be remembered in some quarters for ripping up a photo of Pope John Paul II during a television appearance on ‘Saturday Night Live.’

O’Connor is survived by her three children.

Previous post Injuries prove fatal for elderly pedestrian Struck While Crossing Fennell Ave.

