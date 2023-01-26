Friday , 27 January 2023
Getting a handle on affordable housing along the LRT route

January 26, 20231 Mins read122 Views

Affordable  housing and emergency housing have been major tropics in Hamilton this week as Hamilton Council is wrestling with the 2023 budget.  Councillors expressed frustration at the obstacles faced in trying to find a site for a tiny shelter proposal that would house ten homeless persons. With the federal cabinet holding a three-day retreat in Hamilton this week, Prime Minister Trudeau was asked about the prospects for affordable housing being included along the route of the proposed LRT. He assured reporters that affordable housing would be part of the plan, but suggested it would first require submission of a business plan from the province, who are responsible for building the transit system. The affordable housing issue was the topic of discussion on the Bill Kelly Show Thursday when Bill interviewed 2018 Hamilton Mayoralty candidate Vito Sgro who also served on the board of Infrastructure Ontario.

