Genesis SUV moves with grace

There they go again, the sneaky Genesis team launching another vehicle defined by unexpected grace and strength.

I stepped in to the Genesis GV70-an all new, midsize luxury SUV and soaked in a fresh take on style.

The exterior is confident and sporty, it’a a vehicle you’d be happy to see in the driveway.

The interior climbs to another tier of fine design. Where many vehicles are laden with big, square screens, rows of controls, and cluttered infotainment centres, the GV70 leans on simplicity.

Nestled in the dash is a slim, rectangular LCD screen. The driver is greeted with a serene depiction of clouds, and a digital readout of the time. A swipe left opens the clearly laid out command centre. A sleek and minimalist dash in the Genesis GV70

Kathy Renwald photo

Below the 14.5” LCD display is a gorgeous oval that runs from mid-dash to just left of the steering wheel. It is rimmed in brushed aluminum and contains the climate, navigation, and radio controls. The addition of buttons, switches and responsive touch screen controls make for less distracted driving when choosing a command.

Add an accent band of red stitching, another fluid line of brushed metal running from door to door and you have a sleek, meditative dash that stands out from the competition. Genesis designers say the design borrows from the shape of an aircraft wing. More artistic than engineering driven, I bet the first interior designs were sketched with a fountain pen.

My test vehicle was the top trim $75,500 GV70 3.5T Sport Plus. A smaller engine version the 2.5 litre starts at $49,000.

As usual with Genesis the GV70 come well stocked, eliminating the chore of agonizing over options. The twin-turbo V6 Sport Plus model has an 8-speed automatic transmission and 375 horsepower. Drivers select the sort of ride they want by choosing between Eco, Comfort, two Sport settings and Custom which allows a mix of steering and transmission preferences. Genesis GV70 inspires with elegant design

Kathy Renwald photo

Safety features include collision avoidance, pedestrian and cyclist detection, and blind spot collision avoidance among many more safe driving innovations.

Even before features are fully explored it’s easy to fall in love with the silky ride, the quiet interior, and the great sound system. The GV70 is at ease and composed on the roughest roads.

A pleasant and accommodating ride makes venturing out of the Comfort setting a rarity. However, choosing the Sport Plus setting will boost the exhaust note, and deliver quicker shifting and tighter steering. A fun option, but I preferred Comfort mode.

In addition to reveling in the lovely instrumentation, drivers will appreciate the chic country club like seats, the well-crafted feel of the buttons, knobs and switches, and efficient ergonomics.

Visibility is good looking forward, the side mirrors and “A” pillar block very little of the view when turning at intersections.

The view out the back however is compromised by a small rear window and back seat headrests that intrude on visibility. Multiple view choices from the backup cameras help, but I found them more distracting then helpful.

The Genesis GV70 is getting a lavish amount of praise, with some reviewers offering no criticism of any kind. I think there could be more improvements.

When accelerating it often jumps off the line or conversely is slow to react. It has been faulted for turbo-lag. I’d like more brake feel, it tends to be vague. Though pretty to look at-the two similar control knobs on the centre console are confusing. One controls gear selection and the other the multimedia system. Though the knobs have different textures I found myself reaching for the wrong one several times.

Genesis does make excellent use of projecting content on the windshield via the heads-up display (HUD). In addition to the obvious info such as speed and navigation information, the heads-up display is used very effectively to warn of a potential blind spot collision. These alerts are usually signaled by a warning light on the side mirrors and are often easy to miss.

In the GV70 the HUD collision alert is displayed as red rings marking either side of a car image. The rings warn the driver on which side another car is lurking in the blind spot. It is effectively displayed right below eye level on the windshield

Higher tech abounds, almost to the point that I felt I was being watched. One message in the HUD said “Keep your eyes on the road and drive carefully!

Duly noted.

Driving or parked or just telling you what to do, the Genesis GV70 is a revelation.