Wednesday , 24 May 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home Business Generally positive outlooks for Hamilton Jobs, commercial-industrial real estate
Business

Generally positive outlooks for Hamilton Jobs, commercial-industrial real estate

Inflation and Interest rates concern business community

May 23, 20231 Mins read151 Views

Hamilton Economic Development has issued a snapshot of economic trends in Hamilton and it looks like another big year for building permits. The department issued over 1,300 building permits Jan-March 2023 with a value of almost n$389 Million—the second highest first-quarter building permit total in the last five years, which includes the non-pandemic year 2019.

Unemployment showed a small uptick in March from 5.2 percent to 5.5 percent, but was the same percentage as March 2022. There are now approximately 411,000 people holding jobs in Hamilton.

In Commercial and industrial real estate Hamilton continues to offer an advantage over neighbouring communities. The average selling price for industrial real estate in Hamilton at $209 sf. is well below Burlington’s $322 and Oakville’s $411.Similarly Industrial real estate rents in Hamilton for $12-$16 sf. are both tracking below Oakville and Burlington. Office real estate in Hamilton at just under$15 sf. is below that of both Halton cities.

According to a survey of Hamilton business operators, inflation and high interest rates continue to be a concern to businesses who expect challenges on both fronts in the current quarter.

Previous post David Johnston rules out a public inquiry into Chinese interference

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

Linc closed most of Tuesday after traffic accident caused serious injuries

May 23, 2023
Business

Generally positive outlooks for Hamilton Jobs, commercial-industrial real estate

May 23, 2023
Politics

David Johnston rules out a public inquiry into Chinese interference

May 23, 2023
News

Rowdy Victoria Day gathering broken up by Halton Police

May 23, 2023

Related Articles

Business

Government borrowing set to rise in 2023

Anybody with a variable-rate mortgage or just entering the housing market knows...

By May 22, 2023
Business

Historic Brant Museum hosts Burlington Chamber Business after 5

The Burlington Chamber of Commerce held it’s Business after 5 event at...

By May 20, 2023
Business

Slate Asset Management takes the wraps off ambitious plans to develop former  Stelco lands

The surplus former Stelco lands now being developed by Slate Asset Management...

By May 16, 2023
Business

Hamilton-based company hoping to continue training RCAF crews

KF Aerospace which operates a maintenance facility at Hamilton International Airport is...

By May 12, 2023