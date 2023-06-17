Gay writer says “Rather than bullying people to celebrate Pride, let’s recommit to Canadian values”

Josh DeHaas

There is an interesting take on the current controversy over sexual orientation and gender identity, by Josh Dehaas writing for the MacDonald Laurier website. Dehaas, a former journalist and now a lawyer, grew up a closeted gay in Northern Ontario. In his article he traces the rise of public acceptance of gays and same-sex marriage over the years to a point in 2009, where he “no longer felt any need to hide.” Dehaas writes, “I’m pleased that in 2023 LGBT people can be themselves in public, and that there is zero tolerance for bullying in schools and workplaces. That said, I’m starting to worry that some LGBT people are becoming the new bullies.”

He describes an incident in Edmonton where a recent viral recording shows a teacher berating Muslim students for not participating in a Pride celebration at school. He argues that people have the right of religion and conscience, adding, “These rights are infringed when people are forced to profess or actively support ideas that they don’t believe.” Addressing the issue of some Catholic school boards refusing to raise the rainbow flag he writes, “What’s clear is that raising the flag is not a “simple gesture” for many people from religious backgrounds. To them, it amounts to actively participating in celebrating something that is inconsistent with sincerely held beliefs.”

He notes that the countries that have the highest proportion of people who believe it is a good place to be gay, also rank highest on a ranking of countries that best protect civil liberties

Dehaas concludes, “rather than bullying people into wearing the rainbow, flying the Pride Progress flag, or sending their kids to watch drag queens, I implore my fellow LGBT people to recommit to respectful dialogue and other liberal democratic values. These values are the reason we have progressed so far so fast, and they’re our best shot at making more progress in the long run.”

The full article can be accessed here.