Gatorade Announces Partnership with WNBA Basketball Star Kia Nurse

Gatorade Canada announced It has partnered with Hamilton’s Kia Nurse of the Seattle Storm. The partnership will continue to support and celebrate the continued achievements of women’s sports. This partnership is aimed at investing in areas that fuel the future of sport, the sport culture and breaking down barriers to keep athletes in the game. Kia Nurse is a two-time NCAA® women’s basketball champion, WNBA All-Star, and Canadian Olympian. In addition to her success on the court, Nurse has used her platform to create programs that support top-tier girls basketball players with, skills development. Nurse also is a broadcast commentator on TSN in her role as NBA and NCAA Basketball analyst.

Said Kia, “I am thrilled to have Gatorade as a partner as I continue to work towards achieving my goals in supporting girls’ basketball in Canada and growing the sport. I am excited to see what we can achieve together and the impact we can make in the sports community.”