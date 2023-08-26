Gage Park Greenhouse may reopen in September

The closure of the Gage Park Greenhouse may continue until September 5th according to the City Website. The popular attraction has been closed all summer after staff noted roofing panels had become dislodged from the frame during a storm. A structural consultant was brought in to complete an assessment of the roof of the Gage Park Greenhouse.

There were some delays getting the consultant to the project but in late July staff reported the consultant advised staff that some panels are currently in poor/critical condition and are at risk of dislodging in a certain wind condition. The consultant has also reported that there is enough cause to recommend emergency repairs to the panels in order to mitigate the risk of panels becoming dislodged and posing a health and safety risk to the public.

Initially it was thought the work could be completed in two weeks but the latest communique suggests September 5th will be the earliest date for reopening.

In addition to being a tourist attraction, the greenhouse provides flowers for the city’s traffic islands and parks.