Gabriel Fauré’s Requiem coming to Church of St. John the Evangelist

For the Eve of Remembrance Day, Gabriel Faurés REQUIEM will be performed by the Choir of the Church of St John the Evangelist, Locke Street (The Rock on Locke).

On Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 7:30 p.m., the choir of the Church of St John the Evangelist, Locke Street, Hamilton, (The Rock on Locke) under the direction of Paul Grimwood, will sing the Requiem by Gabriel Fauré.

This Requiem, one of the most beautiful of all 19th century works, was written in the 1880’s for the choir at the Madeleine Church in Paris, France. With Fauré’s gifts of sensuous harmony, beautiful melody and great attention to orchestral colour, this Requiem is for many a supreme religious and musical experience.

Soloists for the Requiem will be Beverly Bronte-Tinkew, soprano, and Tom Fleming, bass, with Paul Grimwood, organ. It is exciting to be able to offer choral music once again.

Fauré’s Requiem takes place at St John the Evangelist Anglican Church, 320 Charlton Avenue West, at Locke Street, Hamilton, on Thursday, November 10, at 7:30 p.m. No tickets are required. Admission is free, although there will be a free-will offering received.

You do not need to register to attend, but wearing of masks is encouraged.

For more information, please telephone the church office at 905-522-0602, or write to Paul Grimwood at paul.grimwood@sympatico,.ca