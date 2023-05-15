Future of Peel Region uncertain, with Ford declaration on future of Mississauga

Premier Doug Ford announced today that his government favours allowing Mississauga to go it alone independent of Peel Region. He told reporters at a Mississauga news conference in the presence of Mayor Bonnie Crombie that he had always favoured allowing Mississauga to become a stand-alone city.

For her part, Crombie expressed delight at the Premier’s announcement. Crombie has been mentioned as a possible contender for the Ontario Liberal Leadership. The premier’s support for an independent Mississauga might impact her decision as there had been some backroom chatter that the Premier might have combined Brampton and Mississauga into a single-tier entity. Such a change would have opened up a competition between Crombie and Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown for the top job, with Brown seen as a front-runner. With that option off the table, Crombie will now be watched closely to see if the Premier’s move has had any impact on her provincial interest.

The Ontario Liberal caucus has only seven members with Scarborough MPP Mitzie Hunter resigning to run for Mayor of Toronto.

Meanwhile the Premier’s declaration about Mississauga opens up a question about the future of Peel Region. Brampton has a population of over 600,000 which would support an argument that it too would qualify for standalone status, leaving the future of Caledon with a population of 66,000 in limbo.