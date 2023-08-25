Saturday , 26 August 2023
Future of Discovery Centre and Waterfront Trust lands up for public input

August 25, 2023

While the exact fate of the Hamilton Waterfront Trust remains shrouded in a confidential report that was shown to council this month, the City of Hamilton has begun work to develop a strategy for the Hamilton Waterfront Trust Centre property and adjacent lands. They are planning a public meeting  September 12 from 6 to 8 pm to  hear suggestions for future uses of the site.

The option being considered is a multi-use concept that would include space for:

  • Library – Books, WiFi, Computers and Printers, Childrens’ Area, Study Space, Leisure Reading Area, Community Resources. The north end has been without a Library Branch for several years since the outlet at James North and Picton was closed.
  • Indigenous Community Gathering Area – Area to be defined and designed collaboratively with members of the Indigenous community.
  • Exhibits and Gallery Space – Rotating exhibits co-created with the community to tell local stories.
  • Café – Food, beverage offerings and on-site event catering.
  • Visitor Facilities – Restrooms and other amenities to be defined.

To proceed with this concept, the Hamilton Public Library would lead the project work ahead to conduct further study, analysis and significant Indigenous Community and Stakeholder engagement. The findings of this work would shape the ‘Proposed Concept’ which would be brought forward to Council for a future decision.

The area under study includes the rest of the facilities operated by the Waterfront Trust including the parking lots, outdoor rink and the Williams Café.

How to stay informed

Residents can receive updates about this process, by clicking this link.

https://hamilton.us12.list-manage.com/subscribe?u=4ad7ba672204c6f85bc4a004d&id=37a6dac79c
