Friday , 24 March 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Funding runs out for COVID Assessment and Testing Centres
News

Funding runs out for COVID Assessment and Testing Centres

Sites were credited with diverting thousands from ER's

March 23, 20231 Mins read155 Views
Infektionsschutzzentrum im Kulturquartier/Rautenstrauch-Joest-Museum, Köln

The COVID-19 Testing and Assessment Centre and the Flu, COVID and Cold Clinic at the West 5th Campus will be closed at the end of this month. The move is in response to a sustained drop in the prevalence of COVID-19 and a decline in appointment bookings for testing, attributed to uptake in vaccinations, higher levels of immunity, and declining circulation of the virus in the community. It also reflects the fact that provincial funding for these sites ends on March 31st. The Hamilton site was operated in conjunction with HHSC.

Says Dr. Greg Rutledge, Deputy Chief of Staff, St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton. “It’s been a long time getting to this point where we see a significant drop in COVID-19 transmission.”

The hospital says Ready access to COVID-19 testing in the community through most pharmacies will meet the needs of the public and health care workers.

The move comes as the Globe and Mail published a story noting that these sites served the additional purpose of diverting many patients from Emergency Rooms. In the case of similar centres operating in the Toronto area, and estimated 14,500 potential ER visits were diverted.

According to the Globe and Mail, “Ontario Health described these clinics as a model for providing the right care to patients in the right place at the right time. They demonstrated an ability to optimize resources and reduce the burden on emergency departments. Most clinics have been set up in what are considered high-priority areas, located near public transit. All are accessible by wheelchair and able to provide translation in multiple different languages.” The article quotes Dr Sajjad Dr. Tavassoly, who works at a Brampton centre slated for closure as saying said what frustrates him most is the unmet needs of the community continue to grow, regardless of the government’s March 31 funding expiry.

More than 390,000 tests have been done at the West 5th Testing and Assessment Centre through the past three years.

The last day of operation for both the Testing and Assessment Centre and the Flu, COVID and Cold Clinic will be Friday, March 31, 2023.

Previous post Hamilton Police See Increase in Text Message and Email Related Scams

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

Ontario Budget focuses on manufacturing, infrastructure and skills development

March 23, 2023
News

Councilors seemed receptive to proposal to increase power of City Auditor

March 23, 2023
News

Funding runs out for COVID Assessment and Testing Centres

March 23, 2023
News

Hamilton Police See Increase in Text Message and Email Related Scams

March 23, 2023

Related Articles

News

Ontario Budget focuses on manufacturing, infrastructure and skills development

For the first time Ontario has tabled a budget that proposes to...

By March 23, 2023
News

Councilors seemed receptive to proposal to increase power of City Auditor

Hamilton staff may not be crazy about it, but there seemed to...

By March 23, 2023
News

Hamilton Police See Increase in Text Message and Email Related Scams

Remember the CRTC’s “do not call” list? It seems quaint now, the...

By March 23, 2023
News

Injection site opponent defines “normal” in letter to Board of Health

Hamilton resident Jean Fair appeared as a delegate to the Board of...

By March 22, 2023