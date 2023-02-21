Freezing rain and flooding a possibility starting Wednesday

Hamilton area residents should be prepared to batten down for some nasty weather over the next two days. Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Hamilton and area that they say could last for hours. The statement reads “a Colorado low will bring the potential for a prolonged freezing rain event across portions of southwestern Ontario. Precipitation may begin as snow or ice pellets before changing to freezing rain late Wednesday. There remains some uncertainty for the exact location and timing of the freezing rain axis, as well as the amount of ice accretion that may occur. Freezing rain warnings are expected to be issued as the event draws nearer.”

Flood warning

The Hamilton Conservation Authority (HCA) is advising of strong shore-bound winds forecasted for Wednesday and Thursday (February 22 and 23). There is an increased risk of significant localized flooding and erosion along Hamilton’s shoreline, due to the storm surge and wave action caused by these winds.

Local forecasts expect strong sustained winds from the north-east of up to 41 km/hr, with maximum wind gusts of up to 72 km/hr. Maximum wave heights of 2.3 m are forecasted.

Residents living along the Lake Ontario shoreline are urged to prepare accordingly and to pay close attention to wave conditions and lake levels. HCA wishes to remind all residents to stay away from lakefront areas during this time, as high winds and wave action may pose significant flooding, erosion, and public safety hazards.

HCA staff continue to monitor Lake Ontario wave conditions and lake levels closely.

This Flood Watch – Lake Ontario Storm Surge is in effect until Friday, February 24, 2023, at which time it will either be updated or cancelled. HCA will issue updates prior to February 24 as warranted.