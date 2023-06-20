Tuesday , 20 June 2023
Arts

FREE OUTDOOR CONCERT SERIES ECLECTIC LOCAL will return to the Gasworks

A co-presentation of HPO and Hamilton Music Collective

June 20, 20231 Mins read153 Views
Payadora

Launched in 2022 by the Hamilton Music Collective, Eclectic Local is returning to the downtown core, featuring a unique lineup of musical acts from R&B to classical. This year, the event is being expanded to include a ‘Pop Up Beer Garden’, provided by Collective Arts Brewing.

“We are excited to bring this excellent line-up of live music to the downtown core at this beautiful venue,” says Hamilton Music Collective CEO Astrid Hepner. “Having the HPO as a presenting partner will help us reach new audiences and successfully deliver on our shared mandate to make high quality music accessible to everyone!”

Eclectic Local will run July through September, and showcase established artists, bands and ensembles in a variety of genres.

Says HPO Executive Director Kim Varian, “It is an opportunity to celebrate the very talented musicians we have in our region in a relaxed and engaging setting.”

Valerie Tryon

World-renowned concert pianist Valerie Tryon will open the series on July 15, followed on July 29 by Payadora, a “superstar group” which combines of tango with classical, jazz and world music backgrounds to create something entirely new. The series is co-curated by members of the HMC and the HPO with the goal to bring vibrant, accessible musical performances to the downtown community.

Eclectic Local will take place at 141 Park Street North under The Gasworks outdoor stage, just steps from James Street. No admission fee is required; however, donations will be collected with all proceeds directed to the Musical Futures Summer Camp Scholarship Fund.

Eclectic Local Concert Series 2023 July 15 Valerie Tryon – Piano Concert

July 29 Payadora – Tango/Jazz

Aug 12 Who it Is (Darcy Hepner, Paul Intson, Joel Haynes, Jesse O’Brien)

Aug 26 Joel Haynes Quartet

Sept 9 Hamilton Philharmonic Orchestra ensemble

All shows: Saturdays from 5:00 – 6:00pm

Previous post Quick-thinking victim got a picture of the suspect who sexually assaulted her

