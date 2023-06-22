Free movies are back in Spencer Smith Park July and August

The Burlington Downtown Business Association (BDBA) is again launching a new season of Movies by the Lake.

It’s the drive-in without the car. Movies by the Lake invites moviegoers to Spencer Smith Park for a truly unforgettable cinematic experience. Audiences can enjoy a free, outdoor film Tuesday nights July through August. Films are chosen with all audiences in mind, with genres ranging from comedies to dramas to adventure films.

Brought to you by the businesses of Burlington Downtown, the free movie nights are a seasonal staple Visitors can enjoy a delicious dinner at one of Burlington Downtown’s many restaurants. before heading to the park to grab a t seat for the show. Participants are asked to bring their own chairs and blankets.

In addition to the movies, other attractions include a chance to pose in a life-sized photo frame, participation in a trivia contest or purchasing a snack from Cine Starz Burlington.

This year’s Presenting Sponsor is Creature Comforts Hvac Inc.

MOVIE SCHEDULE:

July 11: The Sandlot (approx. start time – 9:10pm)

July 18: Anchor Man (approx. start time – 9:00pm)

July 25: ET (approx. start time – 8:50pm)

August 1: Billy Madison (approx. start time – 8:30pm)

August 8: Romeo + Juliet – 1996 version (approx. start time – 8:20pm)

August 15: Back to the Future (approx. start time – 8:15pm)

August 22: Jaws (approx. start time – 8:10pm)

August 29: Goonies (approx. start time – 8:05pm)

In the event of rain, the movie will be cancelled. All cancellations will be posted to BDBA social media networks. Please follow @DTBURLINGTONON via Instagram & Facebook.