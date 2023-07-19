Thursday , 20 July 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home Lifestyle Free concert with acclaimed tango ensemble, Payadora
Lifestyle

Free concert with acclaimed tango ensemble, Payadora

July 19, 20231 Mins read498 Views

The Hamilton Music Collective and the Hamilton Philharmonic Orchestra will present a free concert by the Payadora Tango Ensemble, Saturday July 29 2023 at 5:00 PM at the Gasworks on 141 Park Street North.

Payadora is a contemporary chamber music ensemble that performs Argentinian/Uruguayan tango and folk music and original compositions inspired by that tradition. Since 2013, Payadora has self-produced two albums and has developed a loyal following across Canada, balancing a combination of virtuosity and creativity with stylistic accuracy, and featuring some of the most respected chamber musicians in Canada.

Described by critics as “…a superstar group…With influences from Argentina to Eastern Europe to the great Astor Piazzolla, Payadora plays the tango like it’s meant to be: sultry, steamy, but with grace and precision”

Their sold-out 2023 European tour (Madrid, Copenhagen, Budapest and London) included a live-to-air BBC performance.

In the spring of 2023, Payadora’s third and latest CD, the critically acclaimed “Silent Tears: The Last Yiddish Tango”, reached #1 on the World Music Charts in Europe, accompanied by rave reviews, airtime, and press coverage around the globe, including the BBC, CTV, CBC television and radio, the Bangkok Post, NPR, and RTE Irish Public Radio. “…The most memorable release I have ever had the privilege to listen to and review” (WholeNote Magazine).

  This is a family-friendly concert. No admission fee, no reservations. Chairs provided. Participants are welcome to come early and enjoy a drink in the pop-up beer garden.

Previous post SIU investigating takedown of carjacking suspect near Sheridan College

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Wellness

Innovative solution encourages cycling to work at St. Joes West 5th

July 19, 2023
Opinion

Critics of Horwath’s trip really need to get over themselves

July 19, 2023
Lifestyle

Free concert with acclaimed tango ensemble, Payadora

July 19, 2023
News

SIU investigating takedown of carjacking suspect near Sheridan College

July 19, 2023

Related Articles

Lifestyle

Bring on the Sun: By Gary Boyle – The Backyard Astronomer

Our daytime star is an enormous ball of hot plasma. Like a...

ByJuly 13, 2023
Lifestyle

See Hamilton’s conservation areas without waiting in line

Hamilton Conservation Authority’s (HCA) new advanced day pass lets visitors skip the...

ByJune 28, 2023
Lifestyle

Play Airlines takes wing, connecting Hamilton Airport with Europe

For the first time in many years passengers were able to access...

ByJune 23, 2023
Lifestyle

Free movies are back in Spencer Smith Park July and August

The Burlington Downtown Business Association (BDBA) is again launching  a new season...

ByJune 22, 2023