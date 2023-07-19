Free concert with acclaimed tango ensemble, Payadora

The Hamilton Music Collective and the Hamilton Philharmonic Orchestra will present a free concert by the Payadora Tango Ensemble, Saturday July 29 2023 at 5:00 PM at the Gasworks on 141 Park Street North.

Payadora is a contemporary chamber music ensemble that performs Argentinian/Uruguayan tango and folk music and original compositions inspired by that tradition. Since 2013, Payadora has self-produced two albums and has developed a loyal following across Canada, balancing a combination of virtuosity and creativity with stylistic accuracy, and featuring some of the most respected chamber musicians in Canada.

Described by critics as “…a superstar group…With influences from Argentina to Eastern Europe to the great Astor Piazzolla, Payadora plays the tango like it’s meant to be: sultry, steamy, but with grace and precision”

Their sold-out 2023 European tour (Madrid, Copenhagen, Budapest and London) included a live-to-air BBC performance.

In the spring of 2023, Payadora’s third and latest CD, the critically acclaimed “Silent Tears: The Last Yiddish Tango”, reached #1 on the World Music Charts in Europe, accompanied by rave reviews, airtime, and press coverage around the globe, including the BBC, CTV, CBC television and radio, the Bangkok Post, NPR, and RTE Irish Public Radio. “…The most memorable release I have ever had the privilege to listen to and review” (WholeNote Magazine).

This is a family-friendly concert. No admission fee, no reservations. Chairs provided. Participants are welcome to come early and enjoy a drink in the pop-up beer garden.