Free butterfly and bird Workshop Saturday August 13th at 10am

Bill Lamond is a well-known Ontario Naturalist and a birder who can identify the many birds that are seen at the Urquhart Butterfly Garden and Canal Park.

Residents are invited to join Bill for this Nature Walk where he will share tips for identifying birds and interesting notes about their lives and migration. Binoculars will be helpful as well.

Bill is not only an expert in birds but also in herps, moths, butterflies, dragonflies and plants.

The session is free and open to all. Residents are requested to bring a chair and wear a hat. Participants will spend 1 hour in the full sun of the garden and Canal Park. The event will be cancelled in the event of rain.

The Urquhart Butterfly Garden is immediately adjacent to Centennial Park and the Hamilton Air Force Association at 128 King St. E in Dundas.

There is plenty of free parking and the location is easily accessible by public transportation or bicycle.