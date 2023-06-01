Thursday , 1 June 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home Lifestyle FrancoFEST returns to Gage Park June 16th
Lifestyle

FrancoFEST returns to Gage Park June 16th

June 1, 20231 Mins read179 Views

FrancoFEST Hamilton. the largest francophone festival in the Niagara Peninsula is back in Gage Park for three days starting Friday June 16th. The 2023 edition will take place on June 16th from 5pm to 11pm, on June 17th from 11am to 11:30pm and on June 18th from 11am to 2:30pm. It will feature performances by many renowned artists from Ontario and Quebec, emerging local artists and a host of free workshops and activities for the whole family such as bouncy castles, a pirate ship, food vendors, arts and crafts workshops, an art exhibition, a Bingo game, etc.

The festival allows the many Francophones and Francophiles of different origins to come together to celebrate the diversity of the French speaking world.

Performers:

Le Groupe Swing. Main Stage Friday June 16, 8 PM

Groupe Swing (ON) is a Franco-Ontarian group of performers created in 1999 by Michel Bénac, LGS transforms traditional French-Canadian song with flavors of American pop musicThey have won 3 awards at the first edition of the Capital Music Awards: “Group of the Year”, “Song of theYear” and “Music Video of the Year”, as well as nominations at the Gala de l’ADISQ and the JUNO Awards

ABEL MAXWELL- MAIN STAGE  SATURDAY JUNE 17 AT 8:30 PM

Abel Maxwell (ON), who arrived in North America a decade ago without money and without a job, Abel Maxwell is now an internationally recognized artist within spiring lyrics and Afrobeat sounds.

Nominated as best male performer at the Trille-Or Gala in 2015, recipient of the UNESCO/ International Humanitarian Fashion Week Community Achievement Award (2016), he reveals his new album “Five Roses”.

In total, more than 30 artists from nearly 10 artistic disciplines (mime, circus, dance, music, fashion, visual arts, crafts, poem, agility) will participate in the celebrations, with 15 music concerts on the festival’s main stage, sponsored by Sirius XM Canada.

Initiated by the Centre francophone Hamilton, FrancoFEST, traditionally community-based and family-oriented, FrancoFEST is a summer festival that has been in existence for 40 years.

The event is completely free

Information: 905-547-5702 | www.francofesthamilton.ca

Previous post Interval House and Hamilton Kilty B's form partnership to combat gender violence

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Opinion

Opinion: Regarding the voluntary housing registry for Encampment residents

June 1, 2023
Lifestyle

FrancoFEST returns to Gage Park June 16th

June 1, 2023
News

Interval House and Hamilton Kilty B’s form partnership to combat gender violence

June 1, 2023
News

Suspected pickpockets arrested  after Flamborough Downs theft

June 1, 2023

Related Articles

Lifestyle

Mental health of Black seniors topic of free forum

The Afro-Canadian Caribbean Association (ACCA) of Hamilton will celebrate Seniors Month in...

ByMay 30, 2023
Lifestyle

Swoop Air offering discounts to Canadian destinations from Hamilton

Swoop air is offering some deeply discounted fares for last minute Canadian...

ByMay 26, 2023
Lifestyle

Battle of Stoney Creek re-enactment returns

 The Re-enactment of the Battle of Stoney Creek returns to Battlefield House...

ByMay 25, 2023
Lifestyle

Hamilton and Burlington Rose Society staging its annual June Show

The Hamilton and Burlington Rose Society will stage its 66th annual June...

ByMay 19, 2023