FrancoFEST returns to Gage Park June 16th

FrancoFEST Hamilton. the largest francophone festival in the Niagara Peninsula is back in Gage Park for three days starting Friday June 16th. The 2023 edition will take place on June 16th from 5pm to 11pm, on June 17th from 11am to 11:30pm and on June 18th from 11am to 2:30pm. It will feature performances by many renowned artists from Ontario and Quebec, emerging local artists and a host of free workshops and activities for the whole family such as bouncy castles, a pirate ship, food vendors, arts and crafts workshops, an art exhibition, a Bingo game, etc.

The festival allows the many Francophones and Francophiles of different origins to come together to celebrate the diversity of the French speaking world.

Performers:

Le Groupe Swing. Main Stage Friday June 16, 8 PM

Groupe Swing (ON) is a Franco-Ontarian group of performers created in 1999 by Michel Bénac, LGS transforms traditional French-Canadian song with flavors of American pop musicThey have won 3 awards at the first edition of the Capital Music Awards: “Group of the Year”, “Song of theYear” and “Music Video of the Year”, as well as nominations at the Gala de l’ADISQ and the JUNO Awards

ABEL MAXWELL- MAIN STAGE SATURDAY JUNE 17 AT 8:30 PM

Abel Maxwell (ON), who arrived in North America a decade ago without money and without a job, Abel Maxwell is now an internationally recognized artist within spiring lyrics and Afrobeat sounds.

Nominated as best male performer at the Trille-Or Gala in 2015, recipient of the UNESCO/ International Humanitarian Fashion Week Community Achievement Award (2016), he reveals his new album “Five Roses”.

In total, more than 30 artists from nearly 10 artistic disciplines (mime, circus, dance, music, fashion, visual arts, crafts, poem, agility) will participate in the celebrations, with 15 music concerts on the festival’s main stage, sponsored by Sirius XM Canada.

Initiated by the Centre francophone Hamilton, FrancoFEST, traditionally community-based and family-oriented, FrancoFEST is a summer festival that has been in existence for 40 years.

The event is completely free

Information: 905-547-5702 | www.francofesthamilton.ca