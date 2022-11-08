The Hamilton Jewish Federation will present the fourth annual Marvin Caplan Jewish Book Festival, live in person from Saturday, December 3, through Sunday, December 11, 2022, at JHamilton, 1605 Main Street West, Hamilton.

The 2022 Marvin Caplan Jewish Book Festival features eight authors from December 3 to December 11. The Festival was initiated in 2019 to commemorate the memory of the late Marvin Caplan, a former Hamilton city councillor, business operator and realtor who had a lifelong commitment to reading and promoting literacy.

“The Marvin Caplan Jewish Book Festival features prominent and emerging Jewish authors and non-Jewish authors of both adult and children’s books on Jewish subject matter including poetry, fiction, and non-fiction. This year, each of the author sessions will also feature activities for children such as dreidel and candle making, Chanukah card crafts, Chanukah bingo and children’s Chanukah songs, so that parents can attend all author sessions if they wish; as well there will be an extensive collection of books and Chanukah gifts for sale,” said Gustavo Rymberg, CEO Hamilton Jewish Federation.

Each author talk is $14.40 before November 22 and $18 after the early bird registration deadline with the discounted books priced individually. Books can be ordered and picked up in advance at JHamilton, 1605 Main Street West. For further information please contact Jazmin at jrymberg@jewishamilton.org., 905-648-0605×301.

For more information, to order books and to register for the author talks please visit https://www.jewishhamilton.org/2022jewishbookfestival

2022 Marvin Caplan Jewish Book Festival Schedule :

(note: all events listed below also include special activities for families and children)

Day 1: Saturday, December 3

7 pm Stephen Mills, Chosen: a memoir of stolen boyhood

Day 2: Sunday, December 4

11 am Rachel Barenbaum, Atomic Anna

11 am Nancy Churnin, Dear Mr. Dickens

7 pm Israel Bitton, Who Will Remember You?

Day 3: Thursday, December 8

7 pm Simon Constam, Brought Down

Day 4: Saturday, December 10

7 pm Wayne Hoffman, The End of Her

Day 5: Sunday, December 11

11 am Yalena Lembersky, Like a Drop of Ink in a Downpour

4 pm Shelly Sanders, Daughters of the Occupation