Sunday , 19 February 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Four named to the Burlington Sports Hall of Fame
News

Four named to the Burlington Sports Hall of Fame

February 19, 20233 Mins read80 Views

Four Burlington sports figures will be inducted into the Burlington Sports Hall of Fame in May

Shelley Simonton Barnett: Builder – Nexxice Synchronized Skating

•              Coach – Burlington NEXXICE Synchronized Skating team since 2000

•              Two time World Champions (2009 & 2015)

•              Canadian representatives at Worlds,  Eight time medallists

•              19 time Medalists at Canadian championships: 

o             13 gold; 5 silver; 1 bronze

•              Nexxice is currently Ranked 4th in the world

Dr. Marnix Heersink, MD.: Athlete – Basketball

•              Graduate – Burlington Central High School where he excelled at basketball, football, track, hockey and baseball

•              Graduate – University of Western Ontario, Schulich School of Medicine

•              Western University Basketball all Canadian Centre (1966-68) (1971-72)

o             Freshman Player of the Year (1966-67)

o             O-QAA Champions (1967-68)

o             Recipient: Father E.C. LeBel Plaque – O-QAA Most Outstanding Player (1967-68)

o             3-Time Team MVP  & 3-Time O-QAA All-Star

o             CIAU First Team All Canadian (1971-72)

o             Inducted: John P. Metras Sports Museum – Western Mustangs Sports Hall of Fame (2011)

Brady Heslip: Athlete – Basketball

•              Graduate – John T Tuck Elementary and Nelson High School

o             Winning a Halton Championship with N.H.S. Lords

o             Three time All Star Halton Honouree

•              Played 4 years at Baylor University in Waco Texas, going to the Elite Eight in 2013

•              Represented Canada on National team for 10 years – helping to capture silver at the Pan Am games and Bronze at the FIBA Americas Championship (2015)

•              Competed with Fred VanVleet for a spot on the Raptors

•              Played 7 professional seasons in the NBA G-league, Raptors 905 (2016-17), NBA Summer league and the Bosnia National League and Bundesliga in Germany

•              Named General Manager of the Scarborough Shooting Stars of the CEBL in 2022

Kate Psota: Athlete – Baseball

•              Graduate – Aldershot High School & Wilfrid Laurier University

•              First Female honoured with Player of the Year by Baseball Ontario (2002)

•              Played in every IBAF (International Baseball Federation) World Cup since 2004

•              Named Canadian National Baseball MVP (2009 & 2010)

o             Four time IBAF World Cup All Star (2010, 2012, 2016, 2018)

o             Seven time IBAF World Cup team medallist; (2006, 2008, 2012, 2018 Bronze); (2008, 2015,2016 Silver)

o             Recipient: Jimmy Rattlesnake Award (2008)

•              Member of Laurier Golden Hawks – Winning five consecutive OUA championships (2006 -2010) and 2010 Bronze Medal at CIS Nationals

Tickets

The induction reception will take place Tuesday May 30th, 2023 at the Burlington Golf & Country Club

Doors open: 5:30 p.m.

Formal Inductions: 7:00 p.m.

Event Concludes: 8:00 p.m.

Emcee: Steve Foxcroft

Tickets $60 – Contact Wayne.Heslop@cogeco.ca or 905.520.8922

Previous post Man fatally gunned down in Milton, police arrest suspects

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

Four named to the Burlington Sports Hall of Fame

February 19, 2023
News

Man fatally gunned down in Milton, police arrest suspects

February 19, 2023
News

Convenience store staff roughed up in armed robbery

February 19, 2023
News

Brazen daylight armed home invasion in Winona

February 19, 2023

Related Articles

News

Man fatally gunned down in Milton, police arrest suspects

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting...

By February 19, 2023
News

Convenience store staff roughed up in armed robbery

Saturday evening, shortly after 10:30 pm, two armed male suspects marched into...

By February 19, 2023
News

Brazen daylight armed home invasion in Winona

Hamilton Police are investigating a home invasion involving firearms in the Winona...

By February 19, 2023
News

Accused of murder in death of 90-year-old grandmother

A  34-year-old man is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the...

By February 19, 2023