Four named to the Burlington Sports Hall of Fame

Four Burlington sports figures will be inducted into the Burlington Sports Hall of Fame in May
Shelley Simonton Barnett: Builder – Nexxice Synchronized Skating
• Coach – Burlington NEXXICE Synchronized Skating team since 2000
• Two time World Champions (2009 & 2015)
• Canadian representatives at Worlds, Eight time medallists
• 19 time Medalists at Canadian championships:
o 13 gold; 5 silver; 1 bronze
• Nexxice is currently Ranked 4th in the world
Dr. Marnix Heersink, MD.: Athlete – Basketball
• Graduate – Burlington Central High School where he excelled at basketball, football, track, hockey and baseball
• Graduate – University of Western Ontario, Schulich School of Medicine
• Western University Basketball all Canadian Centre (1966-68) (1971-72)
o Freshman Player of the Year (1966-67)
o O-QAA Champions (1967-68)
o Recipient: Father E.C. LeBel Plaque – O-QAA Most Outstanding Player (1967-68)
o 3-Time Team MVP & 3-Time O-QAA All-Star
o CIAU First Team All Canadian (1971-72)
o Inducted: John P. Metras Sports Museum – Western Mustangs Sports Hall of Fame (2011)
Brady Heslip: Athlete – Basketball
• Graduate – John T Tuck Elementary and Nelson High School
o Winning a Halton Championship with N.H.S. Lords
o Three time All Star Halton Honouree
• Played 4 years at Baylor University in Waco Texas, going to the Elite Eight in 2013
• Represented Canada on National team for 10 years – helping to capture silver at the Pan Am games and Bronze at the FIBA Americas Championship (2015)
• Competed with Fred VanVleet for a spot on the Raptors
• Played 7 professional seasons in the NBA G-league, Raptors 905 (2016-17), NBA Summer league and the Bosnia National League and Bundesliga in Germany
• Named General Manager of the Scarborough Shooting Stars of the CEBL in 2022
Kate Psota: Athlete – Baseball
• Graduate – Aldershot High School & Wilfrid Laurier University
• First Female honoured with Player of the Year by Baseball Ontario (2002)
• Played in every IBAF (International Baseball Federation) World Cup since 2004
• Named Canadian National Baseball MVP (2009 & 2010)
o Four time IBAF World Cup All Star (2010, 2012, 2016, 2018)
o Seven time IBAF World Cup team medallist; (2006, 2008, 2012, 2018 Bronze); (2008, 2015,2016 Silver)
o Recipient: Jimmy Rattlesnake Award (2008)
• Member of Laurier Golden Hawks – Winning five consecutive OUA championships (2006 -2010) and 2010 Bronze Medal at CIS Nationals
Tickets
The induction reception will take place Tuesday May 30th, 2023 at the Burlington Golf & Country Club
Doors open: 5:30 p.m.
Formal Inductions: 7:00 p.m.
Event Concludes: 8:00 p.m.
Emcee: Steve Foxcroft
Tickets $60 – Contact Wayne.Heslop@cogeco.ca or 905.520.8922
