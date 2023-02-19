Four named to the Burlington Sports Hall of Fame

Four Burlington sports figures will be inducted into the Burlington Sports Hall of Fame in May

Shelley Simonton Barnett: Builder – Nexxice Synchronized Skating

• Coach – Burlington NEXXICE Synchronized Skating team since 2000

• Two time World Champions (2009 & 2015)

• Canadian representatives at Worlds, Eight time medallists

• 19 time Medalists at Canadian championships:

o 13 gold; 5 silver; 1 bronze

• Nexxice is currently Ranked 4th in the world

Dr. Marnix Heersink, MD.: Athlete – Basketball

• Graduate – Burlington Central High School where he excelled at basketball, football, track, hockey and baseball

• Graduate – University of Western Ontario, Schulich School of Medicine

• Western University Basketball all Canadian Centre (1966-68) (1971-72)

o Freshman Player of the Year (1966-67)

o O-QAA Champions (1967-68)

o Recipient: Father E.C. LeBel Plaque – O-QAA Most Outstanding Player (1967-68)

o 3-Time Team MVP & 3-Time O-QAA All-Star

o CIAU First Team All Canadian (1971-72)

o Inducted: John P. Metras Sports Museum – Western Mustangs Sports Hall of Fame (2011)

Brady Heslip: Athlete – Basketball

• Graduate – John T Tuck Elementary and Nelson High School

o Winning a Halton Championship with N.H.S. Lords

o Three time All Star Halton Honouree

• Played 4 years at Baylor University in Waco Texas, going to the Elite Eight in 2013

• Represented Canada on National team for 10 years – helping to capture silver at the Pan Am games and Bronze at the FIBA Americas Championship (2015)

• Competed with Fred VanVleet for a spot on the Raptors

• Played 7 professional seasons in the NBA G-league, Raptors 905 (2016-17), NBA Summer league and the Bosnia National League and Bundesliga in Germany

• Named General Manager of the Scarborough Shooting Stars of the CEBL in 2022

Kate Psota: Athlete – Baseball

• Graduate – Aldershot High School & Wilfrid Laurier University

• First Female honoured with Player of the Year by Baseball Ontario (2002)

• Played in every IBAF (International Baseball Federation) World Cup since 2004

• Named Canadian National Baseball MVP (2009 & 2010)

o Four time IBAF World Cup All Star (2010, 2012, 2016, 2018)

o Seven time IBAF World Cup team medallist; (2006, 2008, 2012, 2018 Bronze); (2008, 2015,2016 Silver)

o Recipient: Jimmy Rattlesnake Award (2008)

• Member of Laurier Golden Hawks – Winning five consecutive OUA championships (2006 -2010) and 2010 Bronze Medal at CIS Nationals

Tickets

The induction reception will take place Tuesday May 30th, 2023 at the Burlington Golf & Country Club

Doors open: 5:30 p.m.

Formal Inductions: 7:00 p.m.

Event Concludes: 8:00 p.m.

Emcee: Steve Foxcroft

Tickets $60 – Contact Wayne.Heslop@cogeco.ca or 905.520.8922